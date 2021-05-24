No relaxation till positivity rate falls below 5%: Haryana minister

Vij said shopkeepers were given permission to open shops as per odd-even formula under which they will now be able to open their shops between 7 a.m. and 12 noon.

Chandigarh, May 24 (IANS) Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Monday said the current Covid-19 positivity rate in the state was around nine per cent, and no relaxation cannot be granted to the people till it fell below five per cent.

He said there was a complete lockdown in Uttar Pradesh and other nearby states, including Delhi, but the Haryana government has given some relaxation on the appeal of the people.

The minister expressed concern over the surging cases of black fungus in the state and said the shortage of injections was being overcome.

"We had received 550 vials two days back and previously we had arranged 600 vials. Hopefully soon, enough injections will be available."

He said the support of the Opposition parties to the Samyukta Kisan Morcha's protest was a clear reflection of their "negative politics".

"Keeping in view the current pandemic situation, the Opposition parties should motivate the farmers for vaccination," added Vij.

--IANS

vg/vd