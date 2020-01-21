No relief from January chills for Delhi: IMD

New Delhi, Jan 21 (IANS) Delhi-NCR may not see relief from the winter chills anytime soon, as according to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) another Western Disturbance is likely in the last week of the month that will further bring down the mercury.

Senior IMD scientist Kuldeep Srivastava said the year 2019 ended with a record of the longest cold spell since 1997. "Cloud layer in December and cold winds from the North were the biggest factor behind so many cold days in a single month," he added.

However, repeated Western Disturbances caused the temperature to go down further even in January. Another western disturbance is expected around January 27-28, which will further bring down the temperature. "With another Western Disturbance expected in coming days, its safe to say that mercury levels will climb up only in February," Srivastava told IANS. On January 28, the National Capital Region might witness light rains. Foggy conditions will also prevail during that time. Earlier, Delhi's mean maximum temperature (MMT) for December stood at 18.76 degrees Celsius, the second-lowest after 17.3 degrees Celsius recorded in December 1997. December had recorded 18 consecutive "cold days" or an 18-day "cold spell", the maximum after 17 cold days in December 1997. "Only four times the mean maximum temperature for December has remained equal to or less than 20 degrees Celsius -- 1919, 1929, 1961 and 1997," an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had said. The MMT for December was 19.8 degrees Celsius in 1919 and 1929, while it was 20 degrees Celsius in 1962, the official said. rag/in