No remdesivir shortages, says Telangana Health Minister

Hyderabad, April 21 (IANS) Telangana Health Minister E. Rajender on Wednesday reiterated that there is no scarcity of remdesivir in the state, in wake of recent reports of several people landing up at the doors of pharma units in a desperate bid to procure the anti-viral drug for their kin suffering from Covid.

Talking to reporters in Huzurabad in Karimnagar district, the minister said that adequate stocks of remdesivir injections are available in state government hospitals. He said that a senior IAS officer has been entrusted with overseeing the Covid situation in Telangana.

Stating that the Chief Minister is personally monitoring the situation to ensure there is no oxygen scarcity, he said the state government has written to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to supply oxygen from neighbouring states.

Pointing out that situation will worsen if Covid spreads to rural areas, the minister said following physical distancing and wearing masks can help control its spread. Expressing hope that imposing night curfew will help bring down fresh cases, the minister said that more vaccination centres will be set up if the need arises.

