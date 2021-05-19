No reply on vax supply for 18-44, 350 centres to shut: Delhi govt

New Delhi, May 19 (IANS) Around 350 centres set up for administration of anti-Covid vaccines will be temporarily shut down after two days as the Delhi government was yet to receive assurances regarding further supply of vaccines, either from the Centre or the manufacturers, AAP leader Atishi said on Wednesday.

Giving daily vaccination details, she told the media that with Covaxin already out of stock for the 18-44 age group, Covishield stocks will only last another three days.

She added that for those above 45 and healthcare/frontline workers, there is one day stock of Covaxin, and three days of Covishield.

"Delhi government will have to temporarily shut down nearly 350 centres which are administering Covishield after two days from now.

"There has been no intimation from the Central government of any new supply for the 18-44 age group as of yet, neither from SII nor Bharat Biotech," Atishi, who is the MLA from Kalkaji, added.

She also said administration of second doses to people has reduced because of the increased gap of 12-16 weeks between the first and second dose of Covishield. "After a few weeks, the administration of second doses might pick up pace. Hence, the total doses administered has increased to more than 48,00,705 doses. Out of these, nearly 10,94,619 people have received both their shots and are fully vaccinated," Atishi said.

