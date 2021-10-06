No request from Taliban to UN to pay energy bills worth USD 90 million: Spokesman

  1. Sify.com
Representative image

New York [US], October 6 (ANI/Sputnik) - The United Nations has not received any requests from any entity in Afghanistan to pay bills to electricity suppliers before Kabul faces a mass blackout, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday.

Media reported earlier this week that the Taliban movement (banned in Russia) had asked the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) to provide $90 million to settle the unpaid bills.
"We've seen these media reports," Dujarric said during a press briefing. "UNAMA has not received any requests from any Afghan entity to make any payments regarding energy which is what the report cited." (ANI/Sputnik)

