No reshuffle in reinstated Swedish govt

Lofven, who became the first sitting Swedish Prime Minister to be ousted in a no-confidence vote in June, was reinstated on Wednesday, reports Xinhua news agency.

Stockholm, July 10 (IANS) After he was reinstated earlier this week, Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven announced that there would be no reshuffle in his government.

In the 14 remaining months until the next scheduled elections, Lofven's government will focus on four areas -- jobs, security, climate and welfare.

"It is a challenging and very important time for Sweden," he said at a press conference on FRiday.

"We Social Democrats together with the Green Party, want to take Sweden forward with a green, safe and equal social construction," he said, reiterating his previous government's ambition to make Sweden the first fossil-free welfare country.

On the Covid-19 pandemic, Lofven said the fight against the virus was not yet won.

He also pledged to increase the pressure on the scourge of gang-related shootings that have plagued the country for years.

"Gang crime has been growing for decades and will not go away overnight. The government and society must be ruthless towards the gangs," he noted.

The Prime Mminister said his government will present a proposal shortly to scrap the current system of leniency when sentencing 18-20-year-olds who have committed serious crimes.

Today, younger offenders can get several years shaved off when sentenced.

The new government relies on support from the Left Party and the Centre Party to push through their budget proposals.

But observers believe Lofven will have many challenges in this regard.

--IANS

ksk/