No respite from Covid cases in Kerala as TPR touches 17%

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 20 (IANS) There appears no sign of Covid cases in Kerala slowing down as on Friday, 20,224 people turned positive after 1,19,385 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, and the test positivity rate climbed to 16.94 per cent.

A statement issued here by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also said that 17,142 people turned negative, taking the total number of active cases to 1,82,285.