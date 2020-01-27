No responsible citizen or party should resort to violence: Ramdev

Deoria (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 27 (ANI): Amid uproar over Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the country, Yoga Guru Ramdev on Monday said that no responsible citizen or party should resort to violence.



"Spreading violence, talking of dividing the country, is a traitorous act against the country. No responsible citizen or party should do so," Yoga Guru told reporters.

Earlier on Sunday, he had said that disruptive powers from outside the country would never want India to be economically, socially, politically and religiously stable.

"The protest and demonstration that are taking place in the whole country, with the intention to impede the harmony of the nation by anti-national forces," he added.

Protests have taken place in different parts of the country, including the national capital, over the CAA which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

