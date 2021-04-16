No restrictions on inbound tourists: Goa CM (ld)

Panaji, April 16 (IANS) Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday ignored requests made by the state BJP president Sadanand Shet Tanavade to impose restrictions on inbound tourists, while urging the administration to crack down on public functions and political rallies which flout social distancing norms.

Addressing the state on Friday, a day when the state recorded 927 new cases, the highest number of Covid-19 cases ever reported in Goa, Sawant also said that air and road traffic to Goa had dropped by 90 percent and 50 percent respectively.

"A lockdown will not help, we have to take care of our people. We should avoid crowded places like marriages, political meetings, etc. maintain social distancing wear masks," Sawant said, adding that the district administration would issue notices to event organisers to ensure that SOPs would be followed.

The Chief Minister also said that political meetings should be low-key.

"Election is unavoidable, but political meetings should be low-key," Sawant said. Municipal polls are scheduled to be held later this month.

Sawant said that there was no need to impose restrictions on people travelling to Goa, because the number of inbound travellers had dropped already.

"Other states are in lockdown as a result of which air passengers have dropped 70 per cent. The rate of travellers to Goa by road has also dropped by 50 per cent," Sawant said.

Earlier on Friday, state BJP president Sadanand Shet Tanavade met Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and said that the state government was expected to impose restrictions on inbound travellers to Goa.

"People coming from outside should be checked. In this regard, some decision will be taken today evening or tomorrow. I have spoken to him (CM) in this regard," Tanavade said.

"The manner in which Covid-19 cases in Goa are rising, it does appear dangerous to some extent. I have spoken to CM, there is need for some restrictions. 100 per cent lockdown cannot be a solution. Some functions or large events need to be controlled," he added.

--IANS

maya/ash