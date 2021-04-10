No restrictions on tourists in Himachal, govt will monitor COVID-19 situation: CM Jairam Thakur

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh), Apr 10 (ANI): There is no restriction on tourists coming to Himachal Pradesh and the state government will monitor COVID-19 situation, informed Chief Minister Jairam Thakur.



"Tourism and hotel industry contributes 7 per cent in GDP of the state. Around 2 crore tourists come here normally in the season. The businesses had suffered a lot during COVID-19 lockdown," Thakur told ANI.

The Chief Minister further said that the bussinesses of the state was started picking up recently but another wave of the virus has hit. "For now, there is no restriction on tourists. We will monitor the situation," he said.

The state has 4,659 active cases of COVID-19, as per the Union Health Ministry.

In view of surge in COVID-19 cases, education institutes including schools, colleges and universities will remain closed till April 15 in the state. According to the official release of the Himachal Pradesh government, students of the classes having their scheduled examinations in the near future can visit the school and educational institutes to clear any doubts with the written consent of their parents and guardian. (ANI)