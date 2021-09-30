No rule prevents air passenger to carry more than 1 laptop: TN Minister

Rajan in turn told the security officials that there is no rule that prevents a passenger from carrying more than one laptop.

He was stopped by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) official for carrying two laptops.

When Rajan identified himself as the state Finance Minister, senior airport officials came down and sorted out the issue.

A senior airport official told IANS the issue was due to a communication gap.

The airport official said the CISF official had asked Rajan to take out the laptops and keep them on the tray for scanning, which is the usual procedure.

On the other hand, the Minister thought the security official was saying that he cannot board the flight with two laptops.

The confusion was resolved immediately, the airport official added.

He said there is no restriction as to the number of laptops a person can carry as cabin baggage.

One of the major complaints from the passengers is that the CISF personnel speak only in Hindi while not many in Tamil Nadu know the North Indian language. If the CISF posts people knowing Tamil at airports, then it will be a flyer-friendly move, the passengers say.

