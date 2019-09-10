No scope for any talks on Mhadei river issue with Karnataka: Digambar Kamat

Panaji (Goa) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in the Goa Assembly, Digambar Kamat, on Tuesday said that there was no scope for any further discussions with Karnataka on the Mhadei river issue.

"Mhadei Tribunal has already given its award. Hence no scope for any further discussions now. Hope Goa Chief Minister will act in the interest of the state," Kamat's tweet on Tuesday read.



The Margao MLA was reacting to the reports which had surfaced in some sections of the media that the Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa was seeking to meet Goa CM Pramod Sawant to discuss the water distribution of the Mhadei river.

The river called Mahadayi in Karnataka and Mhadei in Goa has been a bone of contention between the two neighbouring states since decades, it originates in Karnataka and meets the Arabian Sea in Panaji in Goa, while briefly flowing through Maharashtra. (ANI)

