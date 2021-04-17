'No sense of responsibility: Tejashwi Yadav hits out at Bihar CM over COVID-19 situation

Patna (Bihar) [India], April 17 (ANI): Slamming the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his government over the COVID-19 situation in the state, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday said that his government has "no sense of responsibility."



In a tweet, Yadav wrote, "Even I had challenged him to speak on steps taken by him. Still, they have no sense of responsibility. May God save our Bihar!"

Continuing his last year's thread of tweets Tejashwi Yadav wrote, "Last year also, I was continuously cooperating and suggesting concrete measures but CM Nitish Kumar hardly cared for such positive suggestions."

On Thursday, Nitish Kumar held a "high-level" meeting with officials hinting at taking more measures to minimize the spread of the infections.

As per data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Bihar recorded 4387 fresh cases in the last 24 hours and 13 COVID-19 related deaths in a single day due to which the cumulative figure of deaths in the state now stands at 1688. (ANI)

