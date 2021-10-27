No shortage of DAP fertilisers in Haryana: Minister

Chandigarh, Oct 27 (IANS) Haryana Agriculture Minister J.P. Dalal on Wednesday said there would be no shortage of DAP fertilisers in the state with the arrival of six more rakes of it from the Centre.

Dalal told the media here that the farmers should be prepared to sow the next crop.

He urged the farmers to use organic DAP fertiliser and said the farmers would get fair prices of crops and vegetables sown using it.