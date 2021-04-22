No shortage of medicines, oxygen: Khattar

As a precaution, he said the state has decided to close shops dealing in non-essential items in crowded markets from 6 p.m. from April 23.

Chandigarh, April 22 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said adequate arrangements have been made to ensure uninterrupted supply of medicines, oxygen and other facilities to the Covid-19 patients.

On the shortage of oxygen supply in the hospitals, he told the media here that the problem has been resolved.

"I have even held detailed discussion with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on this issue," Khattar said.

The Chief Minister said a roster has been made for filling the oxygen cylinders at the plant in Panipat.

"From now onwards, one truck will be loaded for Haryana and one truck each for Delhi and Punjab. This entire process at the Panipat plant is being closely monitored by me," he added.

He said 170 metric tonnes of oxygen is being supplied to Delhi on Thursday from the Panipat plant.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal too expressed satisfaction for the supply of oxygen from the plant.

The Panipat plant has a capacity of producing 260 metric tonnes, out of which 140 metric tonnes is being supplied to Delhi, 80 metric tonnes to Haryana and 20 metric tonnes to Punjab.

Khattar said Haryana is also supplied 20 metric tonnes from the Bhiwadi plant in Rajasthan. However, there was some problem in the supply a day earlier.

Responding to a question on the availability of beds with ventilators, the Chief Minister said the facility of availability of beds has been made online in Gurugram and Faridabad districts.

About 500 beds have been arranged at SGT Medical College in Gurugram, besides 150 beds are being arranged in the industrial area.

"The DRDO is also making arrangement of 500 beds each in Panipat and Hisar. Apart from this, talks are also being held with the army commander of Chandi Mandir and efforts are being made to ensure availability of doctors and other facilities by the Army," said the Chief Minister.

On wasting of Covid vaccine doses, he said in the state, the wastage is only 1.5 per cent, which is within the prescribed limit.

"Once a dose is opened for vaccination, only 20 to 40 injections are utilised. Sometimes because of difference in number of doses opened and administered also becomes a reason for wastage," he clarified.

He said 1,000 Remdesivir injections were supplied in government hospitals till Wednesday and the supply would be further increased in government hospitals. However, the private hospitals are making its arrangement at their own level.

--IANS

vg/vd