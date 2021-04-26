No shortage of oxygen, says Haryana CM

After visiting an oxygen plant at the refinery in Panipat to take stock of the situation, he said private hospitals were being monitored.

Chandigarh, April 26 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said there was no shortage of oxygen in the state, while the government quota for Remdesivir has been set up.

"The government is getting oxygen as per the quota. Strict directions have been given to check black marketing."

The Chief Minister also visited the site where a 500-bed Covid-19 hospital is to be set up in Panipat with an initial provision of 250 beds that will be ready in three days. The entire hospital will be commissioned in 15 days.

Regarding deaths in Rewari and Gurugram due to lack of oxygen, he said an investigation by the SDM is on. Whoever is guilty, will not be spared, he added.

Meanwhile, the government has banned the entry of visitors in New Civil Secretariat here even with an appointment.

Also the state police have decided to set up Covid care centres in police lines for its personnel within three days.

Director General of Police Manoj Yadava said each district will have the facility of care centres with provision of 10 to 25 beds.

In addition, telemedicine facilities would also be provided to these centres for communication between the patient and the healthcare provider.

A total of 46,965 police personnel have taken their first dose of vaccine, while 27,296 have taken their second dose.

