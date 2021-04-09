No shortage of train services, no plan to stop them: Railway Board Chairman

New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): There is no shortage of train services and no plan to stop them and the services will continue to be provided as per demand, Chairman and CEO of Railway Board Suneet Sharma said on Friday.



His remarks came amid reports from Mumbai of migrant workers leaving the city in trains amid a rise in COVID-19 cases.

"Train services will continue to be provided as per the demand. There is no shortage of train services and no plan to stop train services," Kumar told the media here.

He said more trains are being run in April and May to clear the rush.

"We are running more trains in April-May 2021 to clear the rush. We have announced 58 trains (Central Railway) and 60 trains (Western Railway) for places having high demand like Gorakhpur, Patna, Darbhanga, Varanasi, Guwahati, Barauni, Prayagraj, Ranchi, and Lucknow," he added.

Sharma said the Railways is running over 1,400 mail express trains, 5,300 suburban services.

"We are running around 800 passenger trains which are slightly lesser because these are unreserved trains and tend to have a lot of rush. We can increase them after decisions by states," Sharma said. (ANI)

