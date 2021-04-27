No signs of third Covid wave in Mexico, president says

"There is no upward trend that could signify that there is going to be a third wave," the president said on Monday during his regular daily press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Xinhua news agency reported.

Mexico City, April 27 (IANS) Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has said there are no signs in the country of a third wave of Covid-19, but called on the people to maintain protective measures.

"Fortunately, the pandemic is on the decline, but we cannot neglect ourselves and say 'the worst is over,' we still have to wait, it is a very delicate matter," he added.

Lopez Obrador said he hoped that during the course of this week, his administration will conclude the vaccination plan for all adults over 60 years old in the country, with at least one dose.

At the same time, the government is inoculating education personnel, after the country began its phased national vaccination plan in late December with frontline doctors and nurses, totalling 16.4 million doses to date.

According to the most recent report from health authorities, Mexico has accumulated 2,328,391 Covid-19 cases.

