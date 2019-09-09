No slowdown in economy, rumours being spread: Thawar Chand Gehlot

New Delhi [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, Thawar Chand Gehlot on Monday refuted allegations that there was a slowdown in the economy and said that the Centre had taken many steps to ensure such a thing never happens.



"There is no slowdown in the economy, these kind of rumours are being spread. We carried out the merger of banks to ensure the economy keeps performing well," Gehlot told reporters here.

Refuting reports of people losing their jobs and rampant unemployment in the country, Gehlot said, "We do not have the exact figures regarding unemployment but I can say that people are not losing their jobs in the nation. People are in fact taking loans under the Mudra Yojana to start establishments and offering jobs to more people. There is no unemployment in the country."

Gehlot, who is also BJP's leader in the Rajya Sabha, defended the implementation of National Register of Citizens (NRC) and said foreigners who were illegally staying in the country will have to be sent back.

"Indian citizens will stay here, but those who are from outside and are staying here illegally will have to leave. NRC is a good move," Gehlot said. (ANI)

