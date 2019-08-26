No SPG cover for Manmohan Singh

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Manmohan Singh will have a Z + security cover after a routine assessment taking the inputs of all the agencies.

"The current security cover review is a periodical and professional exercise based on threat perception that is purely based on professional assessment by security agencies. Manmohan Singh continues to have a Z+ security cover," a senior MHA official said.

The elite SPG force, which guards the country's most protected politicians, will now be tasked with guarding only four people -- Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and her children Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.