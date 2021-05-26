No takers yet for TN-floated vax global tender: Ramadoss

He also said the M.K. Stalin government should take over HLL Biotech Ltd's Integrated Vaccine Complex located near here and start manufacturing vaccines there.

Chennai, May 26 (IANS) The Pattali Makkal Katchi's (PMK) Youth Wing leader and Rajya Sabha Member Anbumani Ramadoss on Wednesday said the response for Tamil Nadu's global tender for Covid-19 vaccine seems to be nil.

In a statement issued here former Union Health Minister Ramadoss said it has been 10 days since Tamil Nadu had issued a global tender to sourcing Covid-19 vaccine.

"It seems no company has come forward offering its vaccine," Ramadoss said.

Looking at the response received for global tenders issued by states like Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala and Maharashtra, it may not be possible for Tamil Nadu to source Covid-19 vaccine from the global market, Ramadoss added.

Referring to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K.Stalin's recent visit to HLL Biotech's Integrated Vaccine Complex, Ramadoss said unless the complex is taken over by the state government no good would happen for the state.

Ramadoss said Stalin's statement urging the central government to start manufacturing vaccines at HLL Biotech's facility is a belated one.

--IANS

vj/in