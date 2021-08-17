No temple priest removed from service to appoint new person: Stalin

Speaking in the Assembly Stalin said the government is implementing the law whereby those who are trained were appointed as priests in the Hindu temples in the state.

Chennai, Aug 17 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday said none of the priests/'archakars' have been removed from their service and no new persons appointed in their place in the Hindu temples.

Stalin alleged that some people are maligning the government's move in social media.

The Chief Minister clarified no one has been removed from their work to appoint another person.

If there are such instances then the government will take action, he said.

The DMK government headed by late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi had brought a law whereby a person irrespective of his caste can become a Hindu temple priest after undergoing a course conducted by the state.

The issue went up to the Supreme Court. The apex court upheld the Tamil Nadu government's law in 2015.

The DMK government headed by Stalin recently gave appointment orders to 24 non-Brahmin priests, including four Dalits.

