No threat to citizenship of any Indian Muslim or citizen due to CAA: Naqvi

New Delhi [India], Dec 18 (ANI): Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday here said that there is no question mark or threat to citizenship of any Indian Muslim or other citizens due to Citizenship Bill.

"There is no question mark or threat to citizenship of any Indian Muslim or any other citizen due to Citizenship Bill. Citizenship Amendment Bill is to provide citizenship and not to take away the citizenship of any person. Minorities in India are an equal partner in the development process," Naqvi said while addressing the "Minorities Day" programme here.

"We have to defeat 'conspiracy to create confusion' by those people who are mixing Citizenship Bill and NRC. We have to remain cautious of 'Evils of Misinformation'. The process of NRC started in 1951 in Assam, has not been completed yet. People, who have not found a place in the list, can appeal to tribunals and also courts. The Government is also helping such people," he added.Naqvi said that CAA is the commitment to provide "Humanitarian Dignity" to "Inhuman Humiliation". "Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore had said that India is 'Sea of Humanity'. 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' is our cultural commitment. India has always provided justice to those facing injustice and oppression," he added.Naqvi said that besides the Indian Constitution; secularism and tolerance is in the DNA of the majority community in India has ensured the "safety, prosperity and dignity" of minorities in the country.Naqvi further said that India is heaven for the minorities while Pakistan is hell for them. Naqvi said that while India chose the path of the secular nation after partition, Pakistan chose the path of the Islamic nation.The minister highlighted the various steps taken by the government for the welfare and empowerment of the minorities.During the last five years, more than eight lakh people belonging to minority communities have been provided employment and employment opportunities through employment-oriented skill development schemes such as "Gharib Nawaz Employment Scheme", "Seekho aur Kamao", "Nai Manzil", "Nai Raushni" etc."With the aim of educational empowerment of Minorities, the Government has provided different scholarships to 3.20 crore students which include about 60 percent girls," he added. (ANI)