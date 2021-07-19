No threat to neighbouring countries: Taliban chief Hibatullah

New Delhi, July 19 (IANS) Head of the Taliban, Mawlawi Hibatullah Akhundzada, in his message on the occasion of Eid has assured all regional countries that the Taliban fighters will not allow anyone to use Afghanistan's soil to pose threat to its neighbours or other countries, Khaama Press reported.

Hibatullah in his message said that foreign diplomats, embassies, consulates, welfare organisations and investors are of utmost importance and the Taliban will strive to ensure their security and safety.

He added that other countries do not necessarily need to worry about the recent territorial gains of the Taliban and can carry on their operations as normal.

The Taliban leadership assured the international agencies at a time when several consulates have evacuated their diplomats from Kandahar and Mazar-e-Sharif cities, the report said.

The message calls on the internal stakeholders not to be subject to the Taliban's enmity in case they embrace the system.

The message in this regard lays out that the rights and legitimate demands of all the internal stakeholders will be accepted and the Taliban are willing to utilise the ability and intelligence of Afghans in reconstructing the country, it said.

Hibatullah also considered the Taliban negotiating team in Doha as potent and accused the Afghan government of wasting time in pushing the peace talks forward.

People's armed uprisings too have been criticised by the Taliban, which asked the people to learn lessons from past, urging them to cooperate with the Taliban for establishing an Islamic system.

The message from the Taliban leadership comes at a time when the Afghan government and the Taliban delegation are busy discussing major points, including a ceasefire and political system, in Doha, the report said.

--IANS

san/arm