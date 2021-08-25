No threat to party or government in Punjab, says Harish Rawat

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 25 (ANI): Amid fresh turmoil in Punjab Congress, AICC in-charge of state Harish Rawat on Wednesday said there is no threat to the party or government and ministers who met him conveyed that they want to go to the polls with a clear roadmap for victory.



Punjab is scheduled to go to the polls early next year.

"Four ministers and three MLAs met me. They expressed their concerns and said that they are concerned about the chances of the party's victory in the state. They said they are not against anyone, they want to go to the polls with a clear roadmap so that we win," he told reporters.

He also said they had some grievances about the functioning of the state and district administrations.

"If a Congress MLA considers himself insecure and thinks that administration can try to make them lose or work against them, then it's a matter of concern," he said.

"There's no threat to the party or government. There's no threat to the chances of our victory either. These people themselves will give way to chances of our victory. A solution will be brought about," he added.

Rawat had said earlier in the day that the party will contest the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections under the leadership of Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

A section of Punjab Congress leaders raised a banner of revolt against the Chief Minister and said the change should be made in the state if needed.

Navjot Singh Sidhu was appointed Punjab Congress chief last month amid efforts by the party's central leadership to end factionalism in the state unit. (ANI)

