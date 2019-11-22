No to BJP even if it offered Indra's throne: Raut

New Delhi: Shiv Sena won't side with the Bharatiya Janata Party even if offered Lord Indra's throne, Sena MP Sanjay Raut said on Friday.

Talking to reporters, Raut reiterated that his party will get the Maharashtra CM's post when the three-party alliance with the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party assumes power.

"The time for offers has ended," Raut said, when asked about reports that the BJP had agreed to share the CM's post with the Sena.

"People of Maharashtra want Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray to become the CM," he said.

Asked if the three non-BJP parties would meet the state governor on Friday itself, Raut quipped, "Why meet the governor when the President's rule is in place".