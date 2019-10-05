No traction for Congress' Wayanad protest, BJP says night traffic ban to continue

Wayanad (Kerala) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): While protests against the night traffic ban in Bandipur National Park continues under the leadership of Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi, the agitation seems to be getting no traction with the people living on the Karnataka border.

The Congress leader had joined the protesters, who are on an indefinite hunger strike opposing the daily nine-hour traffic ban on NH 766 that links Kerala and Karnataka, in Sultan Bathery here on Friday. The protests had begun on September 25.Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had, on October 2, slammed Rahul Gandhi saying he must be aware of the Supreme Court order."I cannot go against the court's order. The court has already ordered a ban on vehicles entry in Bandipur forest. I think Rahul Gandhi is aware of that. The ban will continue," Yediyurappa had said in Mysore.Some of the locals near Gundlupete, a border village in Karnataka, say that even though it affects their life on some levels, the ban should continue, adding that they also use NH766 during the night in case of emergencies.On the other hand, Gandhi had said that he has already raised the issue in the Parliament and that he will also raise the issue legally."There must be no unfairness as far as Wayanad is concerned. Fairness is extremely important. I have spoken to our legal experts and have asked them to help us...We are going to ensure that the best legal resources in the country are available in Wayanad for this issue," Gandhi had said.He further said that he was not going to say anything about the court order as the matter is subjudice.While speaking in a public gathering at Sultan Bathery, Gandhi had said that he will stand with the people of Kerala as far as their demands are concerned."We have a connection with Karnataka for several years. We have never had a problem in the past while using NH766. However, now there is a ban. This will hurt the lives of vendors from both sides," Rosey Kitty, a resident of Sultan Bathery, said."Our demand is for the road to be opened for night operations. Until then, our protest and hunger strike will continue," said a protester. (ANI)