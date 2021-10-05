No two-finger test on female officer who alleged rape: IAF chief

Addressing the annual conference ahead of the IAF Day on October 8, he said: "No two-finger test was done. The information regarding the two-finger test is misreported. Air force law is very strict. Actual fact is this test was not done... disciplinary action will be taken based on report of inquiry."

New Delhi, Oct 5 (IANS) Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal V.R. Chaudhari on Tuesday said that no "two-finger test" was done on a female officer who had accused a colleague of rape.

The rape victim had alleged that she was subjected to the banned test and questioned about her sexual history in the rape case against a fellow colleague.

The woman officer had registered an FIR on September 20 in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore alleging that she was raped by a Flight Lieutenant under the influence of alcohol on September 10. She alleged that she suffered an ankle injury on September 10, for which she had taken a painkiller. Later that night, she had two drinks with a group of friends when the accused had served her one of the glasses. The woman officer claimed that even as she was in a subconscious state, she saw the accused enter the room and sexually assault her.

She told the National Commission for Women that she was subjected to a two-finger test at the Air Force Hospital later.

In a press note, the NCW said it has taken cognisance of the woman Air Force officer being subjugated to the two-finger test, and "strongly condemned" the action of Indian Air Force doctors.

"The NCW expressed utter disappointment and strongly condemned the action of Indian Air Force doctors for violating the right to privacy and dignity of the victim," it said.

NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma had also written to the IAF chief to look into the matter and "impart necessary knowledge to the Indian Air Force doctors".

