No two-finger test was conducted on woman officer in rape case, says IAF chief

New Delhi [India], October 5 (ANI): Indian Air Force (IAF) chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on Tuesday denied reports that a two-finger test was conducted on a woman officer in an alleged Coimbatore rape case.



While addressing the media on the 89th anniversary of the force, he said that the IAF law is strict on any such incident and it was misreported that a two-finger test was conducted on a woman officer.

"IAF law is very strict on any such incident. The two-finger test conducted on a woman officer is misreported. No two-finger test was done. We are well aware of the rules and due action would be taken," said the IAF Chief.

An IAF officer was accused of sexually assaulting a female officer.

According to the police, The IAF officer, Amitesh (29), was arrested by the Coimbatore police for allegedly sexually assaulting his 27-year-old female colleague on September 25.

The police said that the woman officer was not satisfied by the action taken by the IAF against Amitesh, so she decided to lodge a complaint with the police two weeks ago.

According to the police, the IAF officer, Amitesh (29), was arrested by the Coimbatore police for allegedly sexually assaulting his 27-year-old female colleague on September 25.

According to the complaint, the woman had come to Air Force College for training and the assault took place inside her room at the Air Force Administrative College in Coimbatore's Redfields.

She got injured while playing a sport. After taking medication, she went to sleep in her room, and when she woke up she found that she had been sexually assaulted, said the complaint.

Kumar, who is a flight lieutenant, was arrested by the Coimbatore All-Women Police on September 25 after he surrendered before the district judge court. The accused, a native of Chhattisgarh, was presented before the court on September 27 and his custody was extended for two more days.

However, N Sundaravadivelu, Amitesh's lawyer, said that the police do not have jurisdiction in matters relating to the armed forces personnel. "Such cases can only be heard by a defence court," the lawyer said.

Police have said the issue of jurisdiction is being discussed. As Amitesh has been produced before the additional Mahila court, Magistrate Thilageswari will be hearing the case. (ANI)