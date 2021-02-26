No vaccination on Sat & Sun as CoWIN updates

New Delhi, Feb 26 (IANS) No vaccination will take place on Saturday and Sunday as the Centre will enable transition of CoWIN app from version 1.0 to 2.0 ahead of the commencement of vaccination from March 1 for people above 60 years of age and those above 45 years with comorbidities, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

"On this Saturday and Sunday (27th and 28th Feb), the Co-Win digital platform will be transitioning from Co-Win1.0 to Co-Win 2.0. In view of this, COVID 19 Vaccination sessions will not be scheduled during these two days. The States and UTs have been already informed about this transition," the ministry added.

As per the officials, the inoculation drive will be driven by CoWIN 2.0 which the government's plans to launch the next by Sunday. The eligible population of those over 60 years and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to self-register on the app.

However, multiple channels will be available for beneficiaries for registration apart from CoWIN. The officials said that options on Aarogya Setu and Walk-in registration will also be made available to the beneficiaries.

The officials also informed that the beneficiaries will have an option of choosing the date and location of their nearest vaccination site, as well an option to choose between public-run or private-run centres.

Besides, an option to update age and a digital certificate will be given to beneficiaries after the first dose of vaccination.

The vaccination will be provided free of cost at the government facilities while it will be chargeable at the private entities. Around 10,000 government's and over 20,000 private vaccination centres will be roped in to carry the immunization drive across the country.

