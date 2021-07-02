No vaccine for virus of arrogance, ignorance: Harsh Vardhan to Rahul

Quoting the Congress leader's tweet, Vardhan said, "Just yesterday, I put out facts on vaccine availability for the month of July. What is Rahul Gandhi Ji's problem ? Does he not read? Does he not understand? There is no vaccine for the virus of arrogance and ignorance !! Congress must think of a leadership overhaul." In his tweet, Gandhi had said, "July has come, the vaccine has not arrived. WhereAreVaccines."

New Delhi, July 2 (IANS) Hitting out at former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Friday said that 'there is no vaccine for the virus of arrogance and ignorance'.

Hitting out at opposition leaders for making comments on the ongoing Covid vaccination drive, Vardhan on Thursday had said that the states need to better plan their vaccination drives.

"States have already been informed in advance about Covid-19 vaccine supplies for July. This info was shared with States 15 days prior, along with details about daywise supply of a total of 12 crore doses, which will be made available in July. Private hospital supply will be over and above this," he had said.

Slamming opposition leaders, Vardhan further said, "If these leaders are aware of these facts and are still giving such statements, I consider it most unfortunate. If they don't know, they need to focus on governance. Will again request state leaders to spend more energies in planning and not in creating panic."

--IANS

ssb/dpb