No vaccine No entry: Ahmedabad bars unvaccinated people from using public transport, other facilites

Jignesh Patel, Director Parks and Garden, AMC told ANI that everyone above 18 years must carry physical COVID vaccination certificate or an e-copy in their mobile and that these certificates will be checked at the entry of facilities."Ahmedabad Municipal Transport Service (AMTS), Bus Rapid Transit System, Kankaria lakefront, riverfront, libraries, gymnasiums, sports complex, swimming pool, city civic centre are closed to non-vaccinated people from today," said Jignesh Patel.He further said that the decision was taken to speed up the vaccination process and overcome possible hesitancy among people."Vaccine is the only weapon against the COVID-19 pandemic. Those who are not vaccinated will be barred from entry into the parks and gardens. Those who have taken the first dose and are dur for their second will also be not be allowed to enter into vehicles of the civic transport service and buildings," he said.Several people lauded the administration's decision. "This is a good initiative. This kind of strict decision of government and administration will encourage people to take the vaccinations. If everyone gets vaccinated, it is good for us. We welcome the decision of AMC," said a visitor inside the park.Deepak Gehlot, another visitor said, "This is a very good decision, as many people are still not following the COVID-19 guidelines. They are roaming without masks. If government and corporation are strict people will definitely follow the rules and vaccine is the most important to make our country COVID free."According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as of now, Gujarat has 136 active cases. (ANI)