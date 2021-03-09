No vaccine shortage in Rajasthan, Union Health Ministry clarifies

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 9 (ANI): Debunking the reports of vaccine shortage in Rajasthan, the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said the factual position is that there is no shortage of COVID-19 vaccine in the State at present.



"There have been some news reports suggesting an impending shortage of COVID19 Vaccine doses in Rajasthan. The factual position is that there is no shortage of COVID19 vaccine with the State at present. Rajasthan has been supplied 37.61 lakh doses and has consumed only 24.28 lakh doses till yesterday night," Union Health Ministry stated in a press release.

The Central government is regularly monitoring the availability of vaccine supply in all States and UTs, and providing the doses as per their requirement and consumption pattern.

There were reports circulating that Rajasthan will run out of anti-Covid-19 vaccines by tomorrow if the centre does not urgently send more supplies. (ANI)