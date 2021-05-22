  1. Sify.com
  4. 'No vaccines, lowest GDP; govt response? PM cries': Rahul

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Sat, May 22nd, 2021, 22:00:20hrs
New Delhi, May 22 (IANS) A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi got emotional while virtually interacting with the frontline workers in his Lok Sabha constituency in Varanasi, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday took a jibe at Modi, saying that at a time when there are no vaccines and the Covid death toll is at its highest, the government's response is ‘PM cries.

Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet, "No vaccines, lowest GDP, highest Covid deaths... GOI's (Government of India) response? PM cries."

He also attached a report which showed India's gross domestic product at -8 per cent and 212 deaths due to Covid per million population.

His remarks came a day after Modi choked while condoling the deaths of people who succumbed to Covid-19 in the second wave of pandemic.

As per the data released by the Health Ministry on Saturday, India recorded 4,194 deaths and 2.57 lakh fresh Covid cases in last 24 hours.

