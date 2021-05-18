No vax stock in Delhi for 18-44 age group from next week: Atishi

AAP leader and MLA from Kalkaji assembly constituency Atishi on Tuesday said the Covaxin stock for the 18-44 age group has already finished last week and the Covishield stock is likely to last just three days.

New Delhi, May 18 (IANS) Vaccine stocks for the 18-44 age group in the national capital will be exhausted in three days. The Delhi administration has warned that the vaccination drive for the youth may be disrupted after this week, in case new consignments do not arrive within three days.

"We have not received Covaxin supply for 18-44 age groups from the Centre and Covishield stock is left only for three days. Vaccination drive for the youth (18-44 years) may get disrupted next week, if the next consignment of vaccines is not supplied to Delhi within the next three days," Atishi said.

For 45 and above age groups, Delhi has received over 60 k (60,240) doses of Covaxin and the Covishield stock will last another four days.

In another major development regarding vaccination in the city, the government has started walk-in vaccination at schools for 45 and above age groups on Monday and a few more centres will be set up soon.

"Walk-in vaccination for 45 and above age groups has been kicked off at Delhi government-run schools across the city and more centres will be added soon. There are many people who are unable to book an online slot for vaccination due to many reasons and therefore the Delhi government has started walk-in vaccinations," Atishi added.

