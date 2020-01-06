No violence on JNU campus, police deployment to continue till situation improves: Delhi Police

New Delhi [India], Jan 6 (ANI): No violence was reported from inside and outside Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus on Monday and deployment of police forces will continue till the situation improves, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Devender Arya said on Monday.



"The situation both inside and outside the JNU campus is completely under control. Police deployment will continue until the situation normalizes. No violence reported today from both inside and outside the campus," Arya told ANI.

On Sunday evening, more than 18 students of the university, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, were injured and taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the varsity and attacked them and teachers with sticks and rods. (ANI)

