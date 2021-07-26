Nobody pressurised me, resigned on my own: BS Yediyurappa

Ahead of the 2023 Karnataka Assembly polls, Yediyurappa assured that he shall work to bring the party back to power in the upcoming polls.Speaking to reporters after submitting his resignation to Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot at Raj Bhavan today, Yediyurappa said, "Nobody pressurised me to resign. I did it on my own so that someone else can take over as CM after the completion of two years of government. I'll work to bring BJP back in power in the next election. I've not given the name of anyone who should succeed me."He also assured that he and his supporters shall give their 100 pr cent to whoever will become the next Chief Minister. "We will work under whoever has been selected as the new CM by the (BJP) high command. I will give my 100 per cent and my supporters will also give their 100 per cent. There is no need to make any inference of dissatisfaction," said Yediyurappa.Stating that he decided to resign two days back, Yediyurappa thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda and the people of Karnataka."I am grateful to PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah & BJP chief JP Nadda for giving me the opportunity to serve Karnataka for two years. I also thank the people of Karnataka and my constituency. I decided to resign 2 days back. The Governor has accepted my resignation," said YediyurappaEarlier, in the day, a teary-eyed Yediyurappa announced his decision of stepping down at a program to present the state government's report card organised on the occasion of the completion of the BJP-led state government's two years in the fourth term, at Vidhana Soudha today.In his four terms, Yediyurappa has resigned for the fourth time as the Chief Minister of Karnataka.Speaking during the program, Yediyurappa said, "We have worked hard for BJP's development, Vasantha Bangera and I have struggled for the party's development.""I'm satisfied with my work," he added."From RSS pracharak to Vidhan Sabha elections, I have reached here. During an election, there was a brutal attack on me. Then and there I had made a promise to myself that the rest of my life will be for the development of the people and I have kept my promise. From Jana Sangh till now, I have raised my voice for farmers, Dalits," said Yediyurappa.He also claimed that once the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had offered him central leadership, which he had declined. "When Atal Vajpayee called me for central ministership, I declined," said Yediyurappa.He stated that only the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah can strengthen the nation. "Only if Modi and Amit Shah are in power, the nation will be powerful. I will pray that they win, and make India's place in the world.""Due to unavoidable circumstances, JD-S and BJP had a coalition. After a year HD Devegowda and HD Kumaraswamy had sudden conditions so I again travelled across the state for party development. Probably for various reasons, we could not get the majority. After all, there is 'Agni pariksha' everywhere. I have faith that the party shall win 120-130 seats in the upcoming state assembly polls, whether I remain in power or not," said Yediyurappa.Yediyurappa also said that Karnataka was lauded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for its efforts in curbing the spread of COVID-19.He further said, "All the economic activities were stopped during lockdowns but we did not step back in terms of development. In the coming days, we will ensure more development to take the state forward."Meanwhile, Yediyurappa also announced his decision of stepping down via his Twitter handle.Tweeting about his decision, Yediyurappa tweeted, "It has been an honour to have served the state for the past two years. I have decided to resign as the Chief Minister of Karnataka. I am humbled and sincerely thank the people of the state for giving me the opportunity to serve them.""I am grateful to PM Narendra Modi Ji, JPNadda Ji, and Amit Shah Ji for their support," he added. (ANI)