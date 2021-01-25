Nobody should feel ashamed at chanting of Jai Shri Ram slogans, says Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 25 (ANI): Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Monday, referring to the incident in which West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee did not deliver her speech "in protest" on Netaji Bose's birthday in Kolkata after 'Jai Shree Ram' slogans were raised, said that nobody should feel ashamed of the slogans.



"Secularism of the nation is not threatened by the chanting of Jai Shri Ram slogans. Nobody should feel ashamed by the chanting of the slogans. I believe that Mamata ji also believes in God Ram," said Raut while addressing reporters.

This comes after Mamata Banerjee on January 23 said that "government program should have some dignity" and "it is not fair to insult somebody whom you have invited" at the Kolkata event after slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram' were raised when she was invited to speak.

A visibly upset Mamata Banerjee said it was a government programme and not that of a political party. The event was presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Political debates related to West Bengal have heated up due to the upcoming West Bengal elections.

Elections to 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal are slated to take place in a next few months.

Currently, the ruling Trinamool Congress is in power with Mamata Banerjee being the Chief Minister.

On January 17, Shiv Sena announced that it would contest the West Bengal Assembly Elections. (ANI)

