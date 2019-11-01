Nod for construction of over 2 lakh houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): The Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee (CSMC) under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) on Friday approved 371 proposals from participating states and Union Territories for construction of over 2 lakh houses with an overall investment of Rs 7,322 crore.

The cumulative number of houses sanctioned so far is more than 93 lakhs.

A total of seven states/UTs participated in the CSMC namely Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland, Puducherry and Uttar Pradesh. The number of houses approved for the seven states/UT are Andhra Pradesh - 1,24,624 houses, Assam - 16,002 houses, Bihar - 15,049 houses, Madhya Pradesh - 18,362 houses, Nagaland - 3,238 houses, Puducherry - 1,811 houses and Uttar Pradesh - 52,446 houses.The states of Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh have achieved nearly 100 per cent of their urban housing demand of 13.78 lakh and 15 lakh houses respectively.The state of Uttar Pradesh, picked up late only after March 2017, has cumulative sanction for 14.50 lakh houses so far. It is a clear front runner in both overall sanction of houses as well as houses sanctioned under Beneficiary-led Construction Scheme which is presently 12.56 lakh houses. The state also enjoys leading position among northern states for Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS) which is an interest subvention component of PMAY(U).Durga Shanker Mishra, Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) said that the investment in sanctioned houses is Rs 5.56 lakh crore which includes Rs 2.82 lakh crore as Public Sector investment while Rs 2.74 lakh crore from the Private Sector. Out of Rs 1.46 lakh crore central assistance approved, a total of Rs 57,896 crore has been released to the states/UTs so far.As on date, PMAY(U) Mission has achieved the milestone of sanctioning more than 93 lakh houses under PMAY(U) against the validated demand of 1.12 crore houses. A total of 55 lakh houses are grounded for construction of which construction of more than 28 lakh houses is complete. (ANI)