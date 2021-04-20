Nodal officer to monitor oxygen, Remdesivir shortage in Goa pvt hospitals

Speaking to reporters after emerging from a meeting attended by representatives of 23 private hospitals in the state and senior Health Ministry officials, Health Minister Visjwajit Rane said that private hospitals in Goa had increased their bed capacity to handle more Covid-19 patients, by allotting 223 additional beds in their respective facilities.

Panaji, April 20 (IANS) The Goa Health Ministry will appoint a nodal officer to coordinate and monitor requirements of Remdesivir and oxygen in the private health facilities, amid a steep spike in infections.

"The private sector hospitals have decided to give us additional bed capacity. We are getting 223 beds additionally from the private sector now," Rane said. Previously, only 76 beds across private hospitals in Goa were available for treatment of Covid-19 patients.

"To counter shortage of Remdesivir and oxygen we will appoint a nodal officer for end to end co-ordination and to monitor the requirement of private hospitals. The situation is such today that we need to monitor things carefully," Rane said.

The Health Minister also said that he had a detailed meeting with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and that steps were being taken to increase supply of oxygen in the state.

