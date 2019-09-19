Noida: Police arrest 18 for breaking law during transport strike

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Amidst the transport strike, police here on Thursday arrested 18 people for breaking the law under the instructions of District Magistrate BN Singh.

"Under the instructions of DM BN Singh City Magistrate of Noida, Shailendra Kumar Mishra sent 18 people under Section 151 to jail because of breaking the law during the transport strike," an official press release by the DM's office read.



"Six people from Sector 49 police station, three from Phase 2, six from Sector 24 and three others from Phase 3 police station were sent for breaking rules," the release added.

These people were arrested for forcibly stopping vehicles and taking out keys from them during the transport strike today, according to the release.

All the accused have been sent to jail. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

