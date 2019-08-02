Noida: Robbery accused injured in an exchange of fire with police

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 02 (ANI): A person accused of robbery was injured in an exchange of fire with police in Noida sector-24 on Friday. A pistol, live cartridge and mobile phones were recovered from the accused.



Noida police swung to action after receiving a complaint of a robbery and theft of a two-wheeler and started tracing the vehicle.

Upon tracing the vehicle, the police team of Noida sector-24 got involved in an exchange of fire with two persons out of which one got shot while the other was successful in running away, said the police.

The accused, identified as Brajesh, has a criminal history.

Superintendent of Police (City), Vinit Jaiswal said, " The arrested person has a very big criminal history. Many cases of loot and robbery have been lodged against him. He has also served 7-8 years in prison."

"We have recovered pistol, a live cartridge and three stolen mobile phones from the accused.", SP Jaiswal added.

The accused is currently receiving treatment in the district hospital. (ANI)

