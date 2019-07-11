  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Noida: Rs 2 lakh fine imposed on 14 builder projects for violating NGT norms

Noida: Rs 2 lakh fine imposed on 14 builder projects for violating NGT norms

Last Updated: Thu, Jul 11, 2019 22:50 hrs

Representative Image

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 12 (ANI): The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority on Thursday imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh each on 14 builder projects for violating the rules of National Green Tribunal (NGT).
The fine has been imposed on Supertech Ecovillage-2, ACE Aspire, Gaur City 10th Avenue, Panchsheel Green and Aarcity Regency among others, read a statement.


The authority further stated that if the mentioned builders violate the rules of NGT for the second time, a fine of Rs 5 lakh will be imposed. The fine will increase to Rs 10 lakh for a third violation, and action will be taken as per lease deed for the fourth time, it added. (ANI)

talking point on sify news

Latest Features