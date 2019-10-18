Noida: Schoolboy jumps to death after stabbing B.Tech girl student

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): A boy studying in class 11 allegedly stabbed an engineering student in her home in Noida and then jumped to death from the eighth-floor of the building, police said on Friday.

Police said that the boy jumped from the eighth floor of Indraprastha society in Noida Sector 61. The boy who was a resident of the same society went to the flat of the B.Tech student who was alone at around 5.30 pm. The girl student was allegedly stabbed by the boy after a quarrel between the two.



"According to the girl, the boy stabbed her with a knife. After this, the girl screamed and then the boy locked himself in a room in the flat. After this, the boy jumped from the eighth floor of the flat," police said.

Both of them were admitted to a hospital, where the boy was declared dead and the girl is undergoing treatment. An investigation is underway, police said. (ANI)

