Noida: Two criminals arrested by UP STF

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Two suspected criminals from Bawariya Gang were arrested by the state's Special Task Force (STF) on Friday night following an encounter with them in Gautam Buddha Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh.

"Noida unit of STF received an input about the movement of some wanted criminals. We worked on the lead and cornered them in an area on Friday night. An encounter ensued between the STF team and the criminals who were trying to flee, however, we were able to arrest both the accused who were identified as members of Bawariya gang. An arrested accused, identified as Rakhi carries a reward of Rs 50,000 declared by Mathura police" Rajkumar Mishra, DSP, STF said.



The officer also stated that in 2015, he had robbed a house and injured many people.

"One of the arrested criminals is accused in eight cases and has been committing a crime since 2009. Permanent markers, surgical gloves, and lock cutters etc have been recovered from these people," STF said. (ANI)

