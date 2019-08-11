Noida: Woman commits suicide by jumping from third floor of a mall

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): A 50-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping from a shopping mall's third floor on Saturday evening.

She was dentified as Kiran Kundu, a resident of Noida's sector 93.



Superintendent of Police in Noida, Vineet Jaiswal, said, "The woman committed suicide by jumping from the third floor of The GIP mall. Police personnel visited the place of the incident and legal action as necessary is being taken."

She was shifted to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared her dead.

Police are probing the cause of the alleged suicide. (ANI)

