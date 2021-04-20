Noida firm to help in overcoming ventilator shortage

This company had made 500 ventilators available to the state government during the first wave of coronavirus last year.

Lucknow, April 20 (IANS) A Noida-based company, Agva Health Care, has come forward to help the Uttar Pradesh government in overcoming the shortage of ventilators in the state.

The company will now be providing more ventilators to the state which is grappling with the second wave of Covid-19.

The company had provided ventilators to the state last year when there was not a single ventilator in the 36 districts of UP.

Today there are about five ventilators each in these districts.

According to Diwakar Vaishya, CEO of Agva Healthcare, the company has recently supplied 700 ventilators to the Centre, meant for the states. The company has now started the process of making 10,000 ventilators in view of the increasing corona infections.

Diwakar said that on the initiative of the UP government, a new chapter in the manufacture of large-scale ventilators has started in the state and Agva Healthcare will help overcome the shortage of ventilators in the country including UP.

Agva Healthcare was established in 2018 as a result of Yogi Adityanath's policy to promote industrial investment in the state.

Agva Healthcare which used to make only 100 to 200 ventilators per month has now increased its manufacturing capacity.

