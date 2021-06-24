Noida hospital successfully treats 9-year-old with MIS-C

The patient, Divyanshi was admitted to the hospital with a history of high fever, abdominal pain, loose motions, dehydration and falling SpO2.She was in a very critical condition, was diagnosed to have MIS-C (parents were also not aware that she had unknowingly contracted COVID in the past).MIS-C is a condition where different body parts can become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs. Children with MIS-C may have a fever and various symptoms, including abdominal (gut) pain, vomiting, diarrhoea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes, or feeling extra tired.However, many children with MIS-C had the virus that causes COVID-19 or had been around someone with COVID-19.Dr Ashutosh Sinha, Additional Director - Paediatrics, Fortis Hospital Noida said the child was in extremely critical condition when she reached the hospital"We highly suspected MIS-C which is usually a post COVID complication, but the parents shared that there was no history of COVID. We knew we had to act fast, and we immediately sent her blood samples to our labs (along with an antibody test). Without waiting for the reports, we took a call to treat her according to MIS-C syndrome as other treatments had already failed and began giving her steroids and other supportive care. We prepared her parents for the possibility that she might need to be put onto ventilator support. She started showing symptomatic improvement by the next morning and her reports also confirmed the MIS-C diagnosis," said Dr Ashutosh Sinha.Dr Ashutosh Sinha further said that the reports also revealed that she had developed anti-bodies against COVID which established that she had unknowingly suffered from COVID in the past."Timely decisions and quick action enabled us to save her life. Till now, we have treated about 25 patients of MIS-C with 100 per cent success rate. However, parents need to be vigilant and through this case, we want to educate parents to act early if they see the above signs and symptoms in their children and to get in touch with their pediatrician as early diagnosis and treatment is the key to successful treatment of this condition," he added.Mohit Singh, Head - SBU, Fortis Hospital Noida said, "The team at Fortis Hospital, Noida were quick to diagnose the patient and provide timely medical attention. Their patient-centric approach saved the patient's life. Extremely experienced, they were able to quickly identify the root cause of trouble and take the right treatment steps. The case was managed extremely well by Dr Ashutosh Sinha and his team. I applaud the team of doctors for their continued commitment towards clinical expertise and patient care." (ANI)