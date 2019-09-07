Noida police arrest 14 criminals in 24-hours

Gautam Buddha Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Gautam Buddha Nagar Police have achieved a major breakthrough by nabbing 14 criminals in 24 hours under different cases.

Police officials from four police stations in the district have arrested these criminals under different cases.



"Two accused were arrested in connection with the murder of a petrol pump attendant in Jewar. The Badalpur police station officials arrested four vehicle thieves," Vaibhav Krishna, Senior Superintendent of Police, Gautam Buddha Nagar said.

"The Beta 2 police station officials caught hold of three mobile thieves. The Greater Noida Phase-III police station officials nabbed five accused in connection with a murder case," he added. (ANI)

