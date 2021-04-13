Noida Police arrests four people involved in inter-state theft of two-wheelers

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 13 (ANI): The Noida Police on Tuesday arrested a gang of four people in a case related to an interstate theft of two-wheeler vehicles.



The police recovered 30 two-wheelers out of which 14 have been traced back to their respective FIRs. The Delhi Police was also informed about the same, said Rajesh S, DCP Noida.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "Maximum bikes were traced back to Bulandshahr and Delhi. As a matter of interstate crime, the Noida police have also alerted the Delhi Police about the arrest after which they visited Noida to make an enquiry."

He added, "We have got a lead of two more individuals involved in this and necessary action will be taken soon."

The Noida police are in constant contact with its Delhi counterpart to track any further leads, which might connect them to any drug abuse case. (ANI)

